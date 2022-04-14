Fearful residents want security after 8-month-old hospitalized in Maryland shooting

Investigators in Charles County say 2 suspects are being sought after a man pulled a gun and fired at a woman holding a baby in an apartment.

WALDORF, Md. — An 8-month-old baby is in the hospital after being shot in the hand, according to authorities in Charles County.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in the Waldorf area, according to Diane Richardson with the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Richardson reported two men forced their way inside the apartment where they confronted a woman who was inside holding her 8-month-old son. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired. The baby was hit in the hand and badly wounded.

The suspects then immediately ran away.

The infant was flown to a hospital; his injury is not life-threatening. The woman was not injured.

Detectives are looking into the possibility the apartment was targeted and the suspects may have gone there looking for another person.

The shooting put a focus on the troubled Huntington apartment complex where the incident happened. Residents complained they live in fear and that security cameras at the complex are inoperable.

"It's crazy. We're not safe. We don't want to go outside," said resident Emone Hawkins.

The sheriff’s department installed its own surveillance technology trailer on the property in the wake of a shooting in late March, according to residents who pointed out the device in the parking lot.

According to state property records, the complex is owned by Preservation Partners, a company based in Torrance California.

The company did not immediately respond to inquiries from WUSA9 by phone, email and in-person at a local management office.

Preservation Partners Linked In page says the company utilizes “... low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt bond financing to acquire and rehabilitate...” properties in at least 6 states.