One injured in Columbia shooting

Police say a male shooting victim was found with life-threatening injuries on Bailey Street.
Credit: Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting in north Columbia.

Police say a male victim was found with life-threatening injuries around 7 p.m. at Colony Apartments on Bailey Street. 

Credit: Columbia Police Department

No other information was immediately available. 

If you know anything about the incident, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

