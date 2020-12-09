One injured in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting in north Columbia.
Police say a male victim was found with life-threatening injuries around 7 p.m. at Colony Apartments on Bailey Street.
No other information was immediately available.
If you know anything about the incident, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?