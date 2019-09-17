BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor mother being charged in connection with the death of her 1-year-old daughter, who died in Bangor last October, pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Kimberly Nelligan, 33, pleaded not guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a scheduled drug. Her daughter, Jordynn, died in October 2018.

Court documents reveal that Jordynn's father, Shane Smith, told police Nelligan rubbed heroin on their daughter's gums to help the toddler sleep. According to court documents, Smith and Nelligan told police their daughter had problems with her stomach and sleeping. Smith told police Nelligan had been rubbing heroin on Jordynn's gums for two months prior to her death. He said he saw Nelligan do it at least 15 times.

Kimberly Nelligan in court on Sept. 18 made obscene hand gestures.

Nelligan was allowed bail on Wednesday under the condition she has no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with her daughter’s father, Shane Smith and was ordered to stay away from drugs, except marijuana.

Nelligan is due back in court on November 12.

Nelligan was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 17, almost one year after her daughter died. Nelligan, who has two other children, was living with her mother and her step-father at the time of Jordynn's death.

Bangor Police and Fire responded to their home in Holiday Trailer Park for a report of an unresponsive toddler on October 19, 2018.

First responders performed CPR on the girl who was then taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives of the Bangor Police Criminal Investigation Division have been working the case for almost a year and say a post-mortem examination showed the cause of death was probable toxic effects of fentanyl.