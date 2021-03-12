Cory James Slaughter has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery after a woman was beaten to death with a hammer.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was found dead in Bartow County after deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a hammer attack, the sheriff's office said Friday.

The sheriff's office said it had arrested a man in what it was calling a "domestic violence death investigation."

The man is being held for murder and other charges. The victim has not yet been identified, pending next of kin notifications, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 4 p.m. on Thursday reporting the incident at a residence on Old Allatoona Road.

"The information received was that a female was being assaulted with a hammer by a male suspect," a release said.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a woman who had been killed. The sheriff's office did not detail an exactly cause of death, whether from a hammer attack or other injuries.

"Deputies and investigators received information from witnesses that the suspect had fled the area on foot," the sheriff's release said. "After a four hour search, a (sheriff's office) drone located the suspect hiding in a wooded area nearby."