SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina basketball trainer, who is also a registered sex offender, has been arrested for assaulting minors, and deputies believe there may be other victims.

Anthony Bernard Jenkins, 57, of Spartanburg, was arrested at his home Tuesday morning without incident, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Jenkins is charged with:

18 counts of assault and battery – second degree;

1 count of assault and battery – first degree;

4 counts of kidnapping; and

3 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officials say the Special Victims Unit of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation on April 8 after a male victim provided a said he had been assaulted by the Jenkins on numerous occasions while he was acting as a private basketball trainer.

The initial victim identified 2 other potential male victims, who were both located and interviewed, and both of them provided similar detailed statements of their interaction with Jenkins, according to deputies.

After interviewing all 3 victims, deputies determined the assaults happened from 2010 until 2019.

Deputies say Jenkins is already a registered sex offender from a conviction in 2016. Based on the previous case and the current one, deputies say they believe additional victims may exist.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Jenkins is urged to contact Investigator Elizabeth Renneker at (864) 503-4576 or email her at erenneker@spartanburgcounty.org.