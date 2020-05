BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Batesburg-Leesville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person accused of burglarizing storage units.

According to the department, the man is the suspect in a Burglary at Dr. Antley's storage buildings. The suspect brought bolt cutters and cut the lock off of several units and removed items.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Detective Chandler at 803-532-4408.