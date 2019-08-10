LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies have arrested a man they said shot another man after an argument early Monday.

Donald Wayne Storey, 65, is charged with murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony according to arrest warrants.

The victim has been identified as Eric Wade Maroney, 33, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

“Based on information deputies gathered from witnesses after responding to a home on Promenade Road, Storey shot Maroney in the upper body,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Maroney was transported for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.”

Detectives recovered multiple shell casings at the scene, according to Koon.

Investigators from the Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Storey at a separate location Monday evening. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting bond court.