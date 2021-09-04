Arianna Fitts was last seen with her baby-sitter in Oakland in February 2016, when she was 2 years old. The body of her mother, Nicole Fitts, was found weeks later.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police are offering a $100,000 reward for information for a child that's been missing for five years.

Arianna Fitts was last seen with her baby-sitter in Oakland in February 2016, when she was 2 years old.

The body of her mother, 32-year-old Nicole Fitts, was found buried in a shallow hole in San Francisco’s McLaren Park on April 8, 2016. She was last seen alive April 1, 2016, when she received a phone call to go meet her daughter's baby-sitter.

Five years after then-2-year-old Arianna vanished and her mother was found slain, San Francisco police, on Thursday, April 8, 2021, offered a $100,000 reward in hopes of finding the child, who would now be grade-school age.

Help us find Arianna! Today marks 5 yrs since the recovery of her mother's remains in McLaren Park. Arianna is still missing.

— FBI SanFrancisco (@FBISanFrancisco) April 8, 2021

"We wanted to speak to everyone who interacted with Nicole leading up to her disappearance. Try to remember every detail you can, no matter how insignificant you think it may be. If you remember something, please contact us even if you previously talked with us.," the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release.

The release goes on to say that the department has worked with the FBI over new leads and analyzing forensic evidence.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the San Francisco Police Department's tip hotline at 1-415-575-4444.

