Bench warrant resolution event on now in Richland County

Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office offering no risk of jail to resolve active bench warrants for failure to appear in court.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you are an individual who missed a court date in Richland County General Sessions Court and have an active bench warrant for failure to appear, you can attend the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Bench Warrant Resolution Event to resolve your case without the fear of jail.

The resolution event is for non-violent offenders and those with child support bench warrants through Richland County Family Court. No arrests will be made, there will be no judges will be present. Representatives from the Solicitor's Office will be on hand to review the status of the bench warrant and/or any active General Sessions case.

The event is being held 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, April 12-14, at the ML Smith Community Center at 5213 Farrow Rd in Columbia.

Any bench warrant for a non-violent offense in General Sessions will be vacated at this event.

Possible resolutions to bench warrants involving child support cases in Family Court will be discussed.