BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Berkeley County deputies have released a sketch of a suspect in connection to a sexual assault case.

Officers did not give any specifics about what happened. Officers did release a sketch of the man.

The suspect is described as a possibly homeless man between the ages of 30 to 40-years-old with dirty blond long hair, just past his shoulders. The suspect had a gold tooth. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red stains on it, pants and pecan colored sandals.

The suspect was described as missing a toe on his right foot next to his pinky toe and his foot was partially bandaged with what looked like blood on it.



This man was last seen in the Goose Creek area.

Anyone with information should call Detective Cpt. T. Ham at 843-749-5046 or people can message the Berkeley County Facebook page.