One arrested in deadly Bishopville shooting

The shooting happened on Friday at Lynches River Apartments.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Police say a man has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting in Bishopville on Friday.

The Bishopville Police department said that the investigation began after officers were called to Lynches River Apartments on Academy Road. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds to the chest.

Despite the response of emergency medical services and even a helicopter for an emergency air-lift, the victim soon died at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville.

With the assistance of state agents and Lee County deputies, Bishopville Police continued the investigation and soon secured arrest warrants for the arrest of Akim Allah Moses on one count of murder. The department later confirmed his arrest.