Woman shot, killed at stop sign in Lee County, officials say

While stopped at a stop sign in Lee County, a 23-year-old woman was struck by a bullet and later died, officials say.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old Bishopville woman is dead after being shot at a stop sign, and officials are asking the public for information about the shooting.

On the night of Wednesday, Dec. 2, police say Shakimbra Reames was visiting a friend in the Lamar area of Lee County. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 3, police say she left her friend's home.

While stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Sandy Grove Church Rd and Cypress Rd, police say the vehicle she was driving was shot, and Reames was struck by a bullet.

Police say Reames tried to drive away while calling 9-1-1 and ran off the road, striking a tree at the rear of an abandoned house. Reames subsequently died from the gunshot wound, according to deputies.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the victim's family are asking the public for assistance in solving this crime.

If you have any information about the shooting, deputies ask you to call your local law enforcement agency, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.