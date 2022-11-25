Black Friday shooting inside North Carolina Walmart leaves 1 person wounded

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Police in a North Carolina town are still searching for the suspect following a shooting that happened inside a Walmart Supercenter on Black Friday.

According to a statement released by the Lumberton, North Carolina Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart at 5070 Fayetteville Road around 11:30 a.m. to gunfire reported inside the store.

As the store was being evacuated, police said they entered the building looking for the suspect and any possible victims. The search uncovered neither.

However, surveillance video showed the suspected shooter escaping the store as it was being evacuated. Minutes later, the department said UNC Health Southeastern had reported having someone arrive with a gunshot wound.

While the victim's condition wasn't released, their wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is still in the early stages but police believe the shooting was isolated and involved two people who know each other.

Meanwhile, police have identified the suspect and are attempting to locate that person. Police are not publicly identifying either party in the shooting.