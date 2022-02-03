Blood spatter expert testifies as Lazzarini trial nears the end

Steven Derrick painted a picture for jurors of where Lazzarini and Holland may have been standing when the gun went off.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A blood spatter expert testified Wednesday in the trial of Adam Lazzarini, saying it's "possible, but not probable" William Player Holland was holding the gun that killed him.

Former Lexington doctor Adam Lazzarini is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of medical salesman William Player Holland at Lazzarini's home in October of 2017.

Steven Derrick has years of experience analyzing crime scenes and the blood found at them.

Prosecutors showed Derrick photos of the crime scene and asked him to analyze the blood stains. Derrick said based on the blood spatter, Lazzarini was less than 3-feet away from Holland when the shooting happened.

Holland's family was emotional as the pictures were projected to the court room.

Using a fake gun, Derrick showed jurors how the gun might have been held, saying Holland and Lazzarini were definitely facing each other when the shooting happened.

The Lazzarini trial continues today. I’ll be here all day listening to testimony. The first person to testify is a blood splatter expert. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/HV6axK7Z5Z — Becky Budds (@BeckyBuddstv) March 2, 2022

The defense asked Derrick if he used gun shot residue (GSR) or DNA from the gun to come to his conclusion. Derrick said he did not.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution has tried to prove to jurors it was Lazzarini who pulled the trigger. However, Lazzarini's defense maintains it was a mix up in guns that led to the accidental shooting of Holland.

Testimony from the state's last witness Bill Wright, an expert in firearm safety training, was cut short after the defense argued against it.

After the state called their last witness, they rested their case. Now, it's the defense's turn to call witnesses. It's unknown if they will call any.

Both sides are expected to give their closing arguments Thursday.