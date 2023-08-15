x
Bluff Road reopens following law enforcement activity

Two people have been arrested on charges out of Sumter County.
Bluff Road in Richland County on Aug. 15, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bluff Road is reopening following an incident that temporarily blocked traffic on Tuesday afternoon.

News19 crews were at the corner of Bluff Road and Eastway Drive, where the sheriff's department said they were attempting to contact one or more people wanted on a parole violation in Sumter County. As a result, law enforcement had Bluff Road blocked in the area, and authorities were diverting traffic around the location.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff's Department said two people had been arrested but deferred to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department regarding specific details on their charges.

Check back for updates as they become available.

