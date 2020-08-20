Richland County man facing 9 counts of human trafficking

12-count indictment alleges human trafficking violations between 2016 to 2019 against Brian Leroy Watson, Jr., of Blythewood

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man is being accused of human trafficking several victims over a three-year period in South Carolina.

The US Attorney's Office announced Thursday, August 20, 2020, that Brian Leroy Watson, Jr., 48, has been arrested and charged with nine counts of human trafficking and attempted human trafficking and three counts of drug-related violations for incidents that occurred between 2016 and 2019.

Law enforcement personnel from the FBI, RIchland County Sheriff's Department and the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office worked together to make the arrest and charges.

The 12-count indictment alleges human trafficking violations against Watson as to multiple victims between 2016 and 2019. The indictment also charges Watson with distributing heroin and fentanyl, and with unlawfully operating a Blythewood dwelling for the purpose of storing and distributing heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine. Watson had his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges at the Matthew J. Perry Courthouse in downtown Columbia.

"Operations like these result in the release of human trafficking victims from their horrifying bondage," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jody Norris. "We ask that anyone with information about human trafficking contact the FBI or their local law enforcement office."