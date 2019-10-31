CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office says two bodies were found in a New Zion home Thursday.

Samuel Raymond McFaddin III, 39, and Jessica Purvis McFaddin, 40, were found in their home by a family member. According to the law enforcement, the incident appears to be a domestic violence situation.

Laurence Manning Academy confirmed Jessica McFaddin was a teacher at the school.

'The Laurence Manning family has experienced the tragedy of a teacher (Jessica McFaddin) and her husband passing away due to a tragic accident," the school said. "Please remember the McFaddin family in your prayers.

The school canceled the evening B-Team and JV games versus Wilson Hall that were scheduled for Thursday night.