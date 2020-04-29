CLEVELAND — The body of a deceased man was discovered at a Cleveland grocery store Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to the Save A Lot, located in the 14000 block of Kinsman, around 11 a.m. after the store's manger reported that an exterminator had located a body inside of the store's air ducts.

According to police, the manager called an exterminator after noticing a foul odor. Upon the exterminator's inspection, the man's body was found.

Police say it is possible the victim entered the air duct on his own as no signs of violence were observed immediately.

The victim's identity and cause of death have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.