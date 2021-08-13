Body found in burned-out vehicle in Orangeburg County under investigation

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has opened a criminal investigation after a body was found in a burned-out vehicle.
According to Chief Teddy Wolfe with the Orangeburg County Fire District, Holly Hill Fire Department received the call just after 4 a.m. to 946 Target Road where the burning vehicle and body were found.
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Major Rene Williams said that the location where the body was found was a cemetery. Williams, however, said many details about the death are pending an autopsy by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and further investigation.
Williams said the victim's identity and the true nature of the death are still under investigation.