Body found in burned-out vehicle in Orangeburg County under investigation

Authorities are conducting a criminal investigation as they also work to learn the identity of the victim.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has opened a criminal investigation after a body was found in a burned-out vehicle.

According to Chief Teddy Wolfe with the Orangeburg County Fire District, Holly Hill Fire Department received the call just after 4 a.m. to 946 Target Road where the burning vehicle and body were found.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Major Rene Williams said that the location where the body was found was a cemetery. Williams, however, said many details about the death are pending an autopsy by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and further investigation.