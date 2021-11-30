Body found outside home in Cayce subdivision

Officers respond to an early morning call from the Hunters Mill subdivision.

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police officers were out in force Tuesday morning in the Hunter Mills neighborhood, responding to a call of a body found in the area.

Responding police officers and EMS did find a body outside of a home in the subdivision just off Emanuel Church Road, near Platt Springs Road, at approximately 7:15 a.m.

There is no word yet from law enforcement how the person died or what sequence of events led up to the discovery.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is involved in the case, but Cayce Police believe there is no indication that there is a threat or danger to the community.