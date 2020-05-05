LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies say they've recovered a man's body during a search for a missing boater on Lake Murray.

Officers announced just before 1 p.m. Tuesday that the body had been located. Responders have cleared the scene.

Around 7 a.m., a small green boat was found unattended right near the shore at a dock at the Lake Murray Dam. Dive crews and marine patrols then began searching the water.

Capt. Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said personal items were recovered at the scene. He did not say who the person was believed to be.

According to Coroner Fisher, the body of Timothy Steven Peele, 51, of Irmo was recovered near the Lake Murray Dam by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Peele put his boat in at a public boat ramp near the dam at approximately 6:30 a.m., and the boat was discovered unmanned in the same area a short time later, which prompted the search for him. An autopsy to determine Peele’s cause of death has been scheduled for May 6.

The boat ramp in that area was closed but has since reopened.