LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies say they've recovered a man's body during a search for a missing boater on Lake Murray.

Officers announced just before 1 p.m. Tuesday that the body had been located. Responders have cleared the scene.

Around 7 a.m., a small green boat was found unattended right near the shore at a dock at the Lake Murray Dam. Dive crews and marine patrols then began searching the water.

Capt. Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said personal items were recovered at the scene. He did not say who the person was believed to be.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office will be assisting with identification.

The boat ramp in that area was closed but has since reopened. This is an ongoing story and will be updated as information becomes available.