Body found shot during welfare check in Eastover

The victim was already dead with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body when deputies arrived.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County investigators are urging anyone with information to step forward after a welfare check uncovered a dead man on Monday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Hickory Hill Road in Eastover to check on someone when they discovered a man's body. The man appeared to have been shot in the upper body

Beyond that, the department hasn't released any additional detail as its investigation continues. But they're hoping someone in the public can help lead them to important clues in the case.