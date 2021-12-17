Body found in suitcase on Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man's body was found in a suitcase on a street in Memphis last weekend.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were sent to Pine Street and Eastmoreland Avenue for the suspicious call last Sunday at 9:50 p.m.
Police said preliminary information showed that the suspect hit the man with an object, causing his death.
The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Bruce Jeffries.
If you know anything that can help police in their ongoing investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.
This story will be updated as more information is released.