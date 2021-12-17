x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Body found in suitcase on Memphis street

Police found the body of 63-year-old Bruce Jeffries in Midtown. There have been no arrests and this is an ongoing investigation.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man's body was found in a suitcase on a street in Memphis last weekend.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were sent to Pine Street and Eastmoreland Avenue for the suspicious call last Sunday at 9:50 p.m.

Police said preliminary information showed that the suspect hit the man with an object, causing his death.

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Bruce Jeffries.

If you know anything that can help police in their ongoing investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Related Articles

In Other News

Shooting in Newberry sends man to trauma center