Body found in northwest Charlotte woods

The homicide victim appears to have died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in a wooded area of northwest Charlotte Sunday morning, CMPD announced later that afternoon.

Around 10:40 a.m., a resident flagged down a police officer on patrol near 5700 Windy Valley Drive, which is a neighborhood off of Rozzelles Ferry Road and Old Mt Holly Road. Officer located the body of a man who appeared to have died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene.