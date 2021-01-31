Body found in northwest Charlotte woods

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in a wooded area of northwest Charlotte Sunday morning, CMPD announced later that afternoon.
Around 10:40 a.m., a resident flagged down a police officer on patrol near 5700 Windy Valley Drive, which is a neighborhood off of Rozzelles Ferry Road and Old Mt Holly Road. Officer located the body of a man who appeared to have died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.