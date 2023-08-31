Remains found at landfill confirmed to be missing 2-year-old boy's; father charged with murder

​The toddler's father was also charged with concealing the death of another and cruelty to children, police said.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Just days after the body of a child was discovered in a landfill last Wednesday, East Point Police positively identified the remains as those of a missing 2-year-old toddler from DeKalb County.

J'Asiah Mitchell was reported missing from his home just over two weeks ago on Aug. 16, when police said there was a false report of a kidnapping and armed robbery from his father, 23-year-old Artavious North.

North was arrested at the time on false reports of a crime and false statements. The boy's father has now been charged with murder after J'Asiah's body was identified by detectives after being found at the East Point Transfer Station on Aug. 23, according to police.

Family had previously searched around the Aspen Woods Apartments in the Decatur area, where J'Asiah was initially reported missing. Police also spent the weekend at the Elite at Lakeview Apartments in East Point, where they drained a pond - with seemingly nothing turning up. The father had been staying at that East Point complex. A separate landfill in Griffin was also searched, with nothing publicly coming from it.

Now the search for little J'Asiah has come to a tragic end.

"He's a very sweet baby. He's a good baby, he's very smart," J'Asiah's mom previously told 11Alive.

North, who had also been wanted out of Carroll County for an unrelated crime, was previously denied bond in a magistrate court appearance.