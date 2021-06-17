Police open homicide investigation after body parts discovered in northeast Minneapolis

Detectives with the Minneapolis Police Department are going through missing persons reports in an attempt to identify the remains.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating what they believe is a homicide after human remains were found in the northeast area of the city.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday night, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said detectives believe the victim is a white male, possibly in his 30s.

Elder said people to need to stay vigilant, as police have not "found all the pieces."

He said detectives and forensic teams are analyzing the evidence.

"These cases take a toll. These cases are incredibly difficult for everybody who was at the scene," said Elder.

On Thursday morning, a passerby called police around 9:30 a.m. to report "possible body parts" near Third Avenue NE and Main Street NE, according to Elder.

Elder announced the investigation at an earlier Thursday news conference.

"Officers arrived, located the items and they do in fact appear to be human body parts," he said.

"Officers are working with the medical examiner and the MPD crime laboratory to get these items retrieved, get them packaged and down to the medical examiner's office where they will work in conjunction with our homicide unit to be able to identify who this person may be," Elder said. "The body parts that were found would lead us to believe that the injuries caused by the removal would not be life sustaining. These would be life-ending injuries."

Officers and detectives are going through missing persons reports to find out if the remains could belong to someone who has been reported missing.

"We are treating this as a homicide investigation," Elder said.

Investigators at the scene are "going through different areas and looking for anything that may be considered evidence," Elder said.

He also acknowledged that somehow, the remains could have come from someone who obtained a cadaver.

"Disturbing was exactly the word I used when I was at the scene," he said.

Anyone who's seen something suspicious that they think might be related is asked to leave a detailed tip with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

"Even the smallest thing can help break a case," Elder said. "No tip is too small."

