Police: Woman's body in vacant restaurant probed as homicide

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say a woman’s body was found in a vacant restaurant building and that they are investigating it as a homicide.

The Asheville Police Department said in a news release that they were checking a vacant business west of downtown when they discovered the body on Wednesday.

They identified the woman as 49-year-old Kimberly Michelle Randall. Detectives believe foul play was involved. The police department said that the killing marks the 10th homicide the department has investigated in 2021.