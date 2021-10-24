Deputies say Red Bank Walmart safe after afternoon threat

Shoppers reported being evacuated along with staff on Sunday afternoon. While associates have been allowed back in, it's unclear if customers were as well.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County authorities have cleared a Walmart store after reports of a threat on Sunday afternoon. However, the store may not yet be open to the general public.

According to Captain Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Walmart in Red Bank in response to a threat. A team then inspected the building and surroundings to make sure the areas were secure.

Viewers contacted News19 just after 2 p.m. reporting that they had been evacuated from the store. Another viewer reported a large police presence at the Walmart store.