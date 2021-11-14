Bond denied in killing at Orangeburg balloon release for slain toddler

The suspect's lawyer said he killed the man in self-defense.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man who police said shot and killed someone at a memorial for a 2-year-old shooting victim in Orangeburg has been denied bond for now.

The Times and Democrat newspaper of Orangeburg reports that 40-year-old Robert Jamison III is charged with murder in the shooting on Oct. 16 as a group of people were releasing balloons to honor a toddler who was killed five days before.

Prosecutors say Jamison got a rifle out of his truck during the service and killed 41-year-old Lenard Lamonte Demore. Jamison’s lawyer said he killed Demore in self-defense.