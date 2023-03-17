Authorities confirm multi-agency police pursuit preceded Sumter officer crash; suspect denied bond

Authorities are still investigating the portion of the incident that left an officer injured. The suspect is also accused of firing into a home in Sumter.

SUMTER, S.C. — A man is in jail without bond following a chase that left an officer injured and followed gunfire into a Sumter home on Wednesday.

According to newly released details provided by the Sumter Police Department, officers were initially called to a Willow Drive home on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. that night where someone had opened fire.

At some point afterward, a Sumter County sheriff's deputy saw the vehicle that was described in the shooting and attempted to stop it. From there, a chase began involving both Sumter law enforcement agencies.

At some point, however, the escaping vehicle crashed on North Pike West at U.S. 521 North. The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Andre Laquan Anderson of Rembert, ran into the woods but was caught.

However, during the pursuit, a Sumter officer crashed and was airlifted to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. At last check, police said the officer, who has not been publicly identified, was stable at a Columbia hospital.

Anderson now faces charges from Sumter Police of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime - though more charges could be pending.

Anderson also faces charges with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and an unrelated stop by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.