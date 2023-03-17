Authorities confirm multi-agency police pursuit preceded Sumter officer crash; suspect denied bond

SUMTER, S.C. — A man is in jail without bond following a chase that left an officer injured and followed gunfire into a Sumter home on Wednesday.
According to newly released details provided by the Sumter Police Department, officers were initially called to a Willow Drive home on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. that night where someone had opened fire.
At some point afterward, a Sumter County sheriff's deputy saw the vehicle that was described in the shooting and attempted to stop it. From there, a chase began involving both Sumter law enforcement agencies.
At some point, however, the escaping vehicle crashed on North Pike West at U.S. 521 North. The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Andre Laquan Anderson of Rembert, ran into the woods but was caught.
However, during the pursuit, a Sumter officer crashed and was airlifted to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. At last check, police said the officer, who has not been publicly identified, was stable at a Columbia hospital.
Anderson now faces charges from Sumter Police of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime - though more charges could be pending.
Anderson also faces charges with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and an unrelated stop by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Meanwhile, state troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) are looking into the crash that injured the officer.