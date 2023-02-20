$1.2M bond for suspect accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old non-verbal boy with autism

Kelvin Alexander Dias, 23, was caught after posting videos and images of the victim online, prosecutors said. She could get life in prison if convicted.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston suspect charged with sexually assaulting a little boy with autism was back in court Monday for a bond hearing.

Prosecutors said Kelvin Alexander Dias, 23, targeted the 5-year-old victim because he is non-verbal and wouldn't be able to tell anyone.

The judge set bond for Dias at $1.2 million on charges of super aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual performance of a child and possession of child pornography with intent to distribute.

Dias was caught after posting images and videos online, according to prosecutors.

“Twitter became aware that there was sexually explicit content of child pornography coming from an account that was later identified to flow through the defendant Diaz,” Assistant District Attorney Luke Baty said.

They alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who contacted the Houston Police Department.

Investigators are concerned there might be other victims. They said Dias mentioned another victim after being arrested but refused to identify the child.

"Yes, the allegations are extremely serious -- in my opinion more serious than let's say a murder case cause the possible punishment for this is a minimum of 25 years with no parole. They're very difficult but it's important to understand my client is presumed innocent," Defense attorney Mario Madrid said.

Dias, who identifies as non-binary and uses she/her pronouns, could face up to life in prison without parole if convicted.

Dias is from Honduras and was planning to leave the country before her arrest, according to investigators.

Dias has worked as a housekeeper in Houston for two years.

Investigators urge parents whose children may have had contact with Dias to call the Houston Police Department at 713-830-0583.

Know the signs of child abuse

Kerry McCracken is the executive director of the Children's Assessment Center. She said there are signs to look for when a child is being abused.

"It’s almost always someone the child knows," she said. "The first thing to look for is a change in habit.

The changes can happen with sleep, behavior, mood and even grades at school. She said the best thing to do if you suspect abuse is to speak up for the child and call their center.

"It’s always better to call too early than too late," she said. "What you are doing when you make that phone call is you are putting it in the hands of a professional."

It's what they deal with every day at The Children's Assessment Center. They work with about 5,000 kids a year.

McCracken said kids who experience trauma are more likely to enter the criminal justice system but kids who get help can go on to live healthy lives.

Grace White on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Child abuse resources & services

If you or someone you know is a victim of child abuse of any kind, there is help available. You can start by contacting one of these agencies or organizations.

Children's Assessment Center 1-800-252-5400

Childhelp 1-800-4-A-CHILD

Houston Police Department Juvenile Division 713-731-5353

Crime Stoppers of Houston 713-521-4600