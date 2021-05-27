Three fires under investigation in Columbia's Booker-Washington Heights neighborhood

It is not known yet if these fires are connected even though they happened in close proximity to each other.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department and Fire Department are investigating the causes of three fires that happened in the Booker-Washington Heights neighborhood.

According to the joint investigation, it is not known yet if these fires are connected even though they happened in close proximity to each other. Investigators are trying to determine if these fires were intentionally set.

No one was injured in these fires.

Here is a recap of the incidents provided by law enforcement:

One of the fires happened on May 23, the other two took place on May 26.

The May 23 fire involved a vacant house on Carver Street. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m., and there is an unknown amount of damages.

One of the May 26 fires happened on High Circle and involved a vacant house around 8:49 a.m. CPD and CFD were dispatched after a citizen called 911 after seeing smoke. According to the release, the fires may have various places of origin. Estimated cost of damages is $50,000.

The final of the May 26 fires happened in an occupied duplex on Beaumont Street around 1:45 p.m. CPD and CFD were dispatched to the location, where the fire was contained to one room of the side of the duplex. The other half of the building was vacant and boarded. Estimated cost of damages is $50,000.

There were several fires in the same general area of north Columbia back in 2018. Police made an arrest in one of those fires.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says people should report suspicious activity or persons in neighborhoods to 9-1-1. The non-emergency dispatch number is (803) 252- 2911.

Citizens with information regarding the fires are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: