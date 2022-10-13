Border officers uncover liquid meth-filled condoms stuffed in pumpkins

The net worth of the methamphetamine was estimated at $402,000.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers this week encounter some Halloween décor that was more than meets the eye – pumpkins filled with meth.

According to the CBP, field operations officers at an Eagle Pass port of entry uncovered around $402,196 at the Camino Real International Bridge on Tuesday.

"Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins," said Acting Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. "They utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process."

Officials said that a 2012 Ford Escape arrived at the port from Mexico and it was referred for further inspection. Upon examination, officers located and seized nearly 44 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine concealed within 136 condoms inside four pumpkins.

The vehicle was also seized and the driver and passenger were transferred to the custody of the Maverick County Sheriff's Office.