Bowman dispute between neighbors ends in gunfire; one wounded

BOWMAN, S.C. — A dispute between neighbors on Thursday afternoon ended with one person in the hospital, Bowman Police say.
According to Bowman Police Chief Kevin Pendarvis, the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Rail Street following a disagreement between two male subjects described only as neighbors but not yet publicly identified. The chief said the argument escalated to gunfire and left one person wounded. Police said both were armed at the time.
Authorities said they are still investigating the incident and have not made any arrests but have identified both people involved.
Police didn't disclose the wounded person's condition or specific hospital.