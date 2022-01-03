South Carolina child killed in drive-by shooting as he jumped on bed, mom says

Jasper County deputies say DeAndre Robinson was killed on Dec. 28 when someone fired shots in a drive-by shooting.

RIDGELAND, S.C. — The mother of a 5-year-old boy killed in a shooting at his South Carolina home last month says her son was hit as he jumped on his bed by one shot that came through the wall.

Deanna Frazier told The Island Packet of Hilton Head says the shooting stunned everyone in the house in Ridgeland and no one else was hurt.

