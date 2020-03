COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot at the Colony Apartments Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened sometime after 5 p.m. on Bailey Street.

Officers say the child was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition. Special Victims Unit investigators have been assigned the case.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.