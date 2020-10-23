Chester County inmate escapes, search underway

Law enforcement is looking for Bradley Bianco, who escaped custody Friday.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Chester County residents are warned to be on the lookout for an inmate who escaped the county detention center Friday, according to the Chester County Sheriff's Office.

Bradley Bianco was booked into the Chester County Detention Center around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning before escaping custody, county records showed.

City of Chester police and the state authorities are joining the sheriff's office in searching for Bianco, who was last seen near Gayle Mills area of Chester.

Bianco is described by law enforcement as being 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. He is 29 years old.

A previous mugshot of Bianco was released to the public to aid in the search.

"People in the area are to remain on alert and aware of their surroundings while ensuring doors are locked," the Facebook post from the sheriff's office reads. "Although we have no information that Bianco is armed, he has exhibited violence in the past while fleeing from law enforcement."

County records show Bianco has been charged previously with a variety of crimes, including one prior escape (or escape attempt), burglary, domestic violence, assault, injuries to animals, grandy larceny, and violations for parole or probation.

Bianco was being brought back to the Chester County Detention Center Friday when he escaped. He had had his bond revoked, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. He had been out on bond for probation violation and two counts of unlawful use of a telephone.