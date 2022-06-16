148 mini bottles of brandy, tobacco and crystal meth found at SC prison

The package contained other goodies as well, all dropped behind the prison.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to a post on Twitter from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, someone tried to drop off some interesting contraband.

A package containing 12,000 grams of tobacco, 58 grams of crystal meth, 148 mini bottles of brandy, three gallons of moonshine, phones, scales and chargers was found behind Goodman Correctional Institution.

The minimum-security facility is located on Broad River Road that houses men.

This facility works to provides inmate labor crews to the City of Columbia, the South Carolina Department of Mental Health, Department of Juvenile Justice and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and provides a correctional officer-supervised inmate litter crew who picks up trash along interstate highways