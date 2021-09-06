$10,000 reward for SC man missing since day after Christmas

Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office now say they believe 18-year-old Jackson "Brent" Garcia is in danger.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A $10,000 reward is now being offered in the case of a missing man in Sumter County.

He was last seen on December 26, 2020 at a relative's house on Ithica Drive.

Garcia is 5 foot 11 and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers, and the family and friends of Jackson Brent Garcia are offering a reward... Posted by Sumter County Sheriff's Office (Sumter, SC) on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Deputies say they are still investigating what happened to Garcia and are asking you to come forward if you have any information about what happened to him.