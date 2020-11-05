LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor, 26, was an award-winning EMT who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on March 13. The family of Taylor alleges the shooting was botched.

High-profile Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump, who has represented figures in the Black Lives Matter movement including Trayvon Martin, and Ahmaud Arbery, is representing Taylor's family. Crump says no one from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has been held accountable.

RELATED: Family says victim of officer-involved shooting was accomplished EMT

According to Assistant Chief Josh Judah, on March 13 around 12:43 a.m., LMPD Narcotic Detectives were attempting to execute a search warrant in the 3000 Block of Springfield Dr. Allegedly, detectives knocked several times and announced their presence in an attempt to get the people inside to open the door.

Detectives were met with gunfire after the apartment door opened. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Det. Brett Hankison and Det Myles Cosgrove returned fire, shooting Taylor eight times killing her, the assistant chief says.

RELATED: Man charged with attempted murder after detective injured trying to execute search warrant, one woman killed

Taylor’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Kenneth Walker, was also inside the house at the time of the shooting. Walker gave a Mirandized statement admitting to being the only person to shoot from inside of the apartment at detectives as they attempted to serve the search warrant.

Walker is being charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. He was placed on house arrest on March 26.

Louisville Metro Police says their Public Integrity Unit is investigating therefore there has not been a response.

Attorney Ben Crump released a statement:

“We stand with the family of this young woman in demanding answers from the Louisville Police Department. Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding her death, the Department has not provided any answers regarding the facts and circumstances of how this tragedy occurred, nor have they taken responsibility for her senseless killing.”

RELATED: Man placed on home incarceration after charged with shooting LMPD officer

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.