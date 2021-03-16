His bond is set at $280,000

BREVARD, N.C. — A man is behind bars after the police department of a small city in the mountains of North Carolina says he placed suspected explosive devices in its town on March 14.

Investigators say they received information that linked 64-year-old Terry Lee Barham to the devices and worked to issue an arrest warrant at his home.

There, they found "additional evidence linking Barham to the incidents," including materials used to make explosive devices similar to those found at an area church and a county building on Sunday.

The Brevard Police Department says it found several devices near First Baptist Church of Brevard and the Transylvania County Community Services building. Officers also report finding a device on the American Legion property, which is adjacent to the county building's parking lot.

No injuries were reported, and local establishments were evacuated as a precaution. Police say some "superficial damage" was reported at the county building and American Legion.

Police immediately began asking for tips from the community. And, the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation, FBI and ATF were called in to assist in the investigation.

Explosive experts later found that what was initially believed to be many devices scattered around town were really fragments of detonated devices, according to a press release.

Chief of Police Phil Harris says once all the evidence was gathered, it was determined that the only intact device was the one found at First Baptist Church of Brevard and that all others had "exploded or burned."

"Without their reconstruction, we cannot tell exactly how many devices were scattered at the Community Services building," he added. While an exact number was not given, police believe the total amounts to "less than ten."

Since Sunday, the police department said it had been tracking multiple leads which helped lead to Barham's arrest.

“We wish to thank the community for the outpouring of support. We also want to thank everyone that has called in tips and provided us additional information. We are working on some good leads. Stay vigilant and notify us if you see anything suspicious or out of place," the police department wrote on Facebook at the time.

First Baptist Church of Brevard said the suspected explosive device on their property was found by a member of its security team. "All people are safe," it wrote on social media, at the time.

"Between our bible study and worship time, my security team approached me and, through looking at the cameras, had seen some activity, and when they investigated they have come across a device," Pastor Jeff Maynard told WLOS. "I feel like they are heroes in this."

The church later issued an official statement on the matter saying:

"We want those responsible for the devices found near our church and downtown Brevard to meet Jesus and be set free from the evil that drove them to want to do harm."

Barham was taken to the Transylvania County Jail where he faces several charges, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, malicious damage and attempted malicious damage to a government building and three counts of terrorism.

His bond is set at $280,000

The Citizen-Times reports the police department has not received information regarding any ongoing threats to public safety and that "any potentially dangerous items" have been addressed.

A motive has not yet been determined, according to police.

“If anyone finds anything that is suspicious in nature that you’re just not sure about that looks like a device or doesn’t make sense, call us,” Deputy Chief Jordan told WLOS.

Anyone who locates a suspicious device in the area is asked not to disturb it and call 911 or the Brevard Police Department at 828-883-2212 immediately.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call the local Crime Stoppers office at 828-862-7463. Police say tips can be anonymous and any leading to an arrest could result in a reward.