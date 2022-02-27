Sumter County pursuit ends with one person in custody

While authorities said the vehicle matched a description reported in a 'shots fired' call, investigators found no proof that the shooting incident happened.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Sumter County report that one person is in custody after a brief pursuit on Sunday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Anthony Dennis, deputies were attempting to stop the vehicle because it matched one that a resident had described during a previous call involving shots fired at a house.

Sheriff Dennis said that a resident on Bethel Church Road had heard gunfire and went outside to investigate. That's when, according to the sheriff, the resident saw a vehicle driving by and called 911 while attempting to follow it.

Deputies in the area spotted the automobile in question - still being followed - and attempted to pull it over.

However, Sheriff Dennis said the driver failed to stop for law enforcement, leading deputies on a brief pursuit along Highway 15 near the city of Sumter. However, due to weather conditions, the pursuit was short-lived.

The sheriff said deputies had already called off the pursuit but the escaping driver ultimately crashed not far away, near Murphy Street, about 10 minutes later. The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle unharmed and the driver was taken into custody.

That driver, though, will likely face only charges related to the pursuit such as failing to stop for blue lights. The investigation at the scene of the "shots fired" call revealed no damage to the home or surrounding structures and no evidence, such as shell casings. Authorities also haven't recovered any weapons.

The sheriff said the driver was asked why he attempted to escape to which he replied that he was afraid to be pulled over by police.