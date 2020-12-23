Man dies after being shot, crashing vehicle into building, deputies say

Deputies say they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car that crashed into a building on Broad River Road.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A man has died after being shot and then crashing his vehicle into a building early Monday morning, according to Richland County deputies.

Deputies say they responded, along with the Columbia Fire Department and EMS, to the 1300 block of broad River Road around 12:27 a.m. Wednesday after a vehicle struck a building.

Upon their arrival, deputies say they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the upper body inside the vehicle. He was transported to Prisma Health Richland, where he was pronounced dead.

