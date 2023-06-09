Fatal shooting in Broad River Road community

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A man died following a shooting in a Broad River Road community on Friday afternoon.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Longcreek Drive around 3:10 p.m. - a residential road near I-20 in the St. Andrews community just outside of Columbia.
Arriving deputies found a man lying in the stairwell of an apartment building with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead when he arrived.
Few details about the shooting, a suspect, or a motive are available. The sheriff's department said the investigation is still in the early stages. The Richland County Coroner's Office has not released the victim's name.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or CrimeSC.com.