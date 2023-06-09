Fatal shooting in Broad River Road community

Fatal shooting claims man's life in St. Andrews community; investigation underway as authorities seek information from the public.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A man died following a shooting in a Broad River Road community on Friday afternoon.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Longcreek Drive around 3:10 p.m. - a residential road near I-20 in the St. Andrews community just outside of Columbia.

Arriving deputies found a man lying in the stairwell of an apartment building with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead when he arrived.

Few details about the shooting, a suspect, or a motive are available. The sheriff's department said the investigation is still in the early stages. The Richland County Coroner's Office has not released the victim's name.