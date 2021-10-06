Broad River Road gas station shooting leaves one injured

Richland County Sheriff investigating early morning incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured.

Responding to a report of a shooting at the CK Market at 2624 Broad River Rd. around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Deputies found a man lying on the ground outside the business. The man, who had been shot in the upper body, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers have not said what they think may have led to the shooting, if the victim may have known the person who shot him, or if there is a name or description of the suspect.