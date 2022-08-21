Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead

Investigators said the victim was found unresponsive in the parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

They arrived to find a man laying in the parking lot who was not responsive and appeared to have a gunshot wound. That man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was treated by emergency medical personnel who arrived a short time later; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and have not yet released any details regarding a possible motive or suspect.