Crime

Broad River Road shooting leaves one dead at gas station

While authorities haven't yet released any additional information, the sheriff's office said that they don't believe there is a threat to the public.
Credit: KUSA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department confirms one person has died following a gas station shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the CK Mart located at 2624 Broad River Road. According to investigators, a person was found dead at the scene and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the sheriff's department said more information will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

