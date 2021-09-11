Broad River Road shooting leaves one dead - but no charges expected

Police, after speaking with the solicitor's office, believe the shooting qualifies as self-defense.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department reports that one person is dead after a shooting at an extended-stay hotel in northern Columbia on Friday night.

The shooting happened at the InTown Suites located at 1633 Broad River Rd. Police haven't provided many details regarding what led up to the shooting but said in a statement that a female apparently shot a male. The update doesn't make clear whether either is an adult or a minor.

However, upon consulting the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office, Columbia Police said the shooting has been deemed justifiable with the female listed as the victim.

As such, she isn't expected to face charges because the case has been ruled self-defense. The hotel is located along Broad River Road just north of the Bush River Road intersection.