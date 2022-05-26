Brookland Cayce High School assistant principal charged with assault

Leon Brunson has been charged with third-degree assault and unlawful conduct toward a child.

CAYCE, S.C. — A high school assistant principal has been ordered to turn himself in after an investigation into a school confrontation on Wednesday.

According to the Cayce Police Department, the incident involving 43-year-old Leon Brunson and a student began after a fight between students had already been broken up.

Cayce Police said they were already called to the location due to the student fight when one of the students involved reported being "taken to the ground" by a school administrator.

Police said the incident happened when the parties involved in the fight had been separated and the situation had de-escalated.

After learning of this, the Cayce school resource officer and the Cayce Police Department said they took evidence and statements from witnesses. As a result, Brunson was charged with third-degree assault and unlawful conduct toward a child. Police said the child was ultimately injured in the assault.

The continued investigation also uncovered alleged video from a previous year involving Brunson "which mirrors the video evidence recovered in the Wednesday incident."